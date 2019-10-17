Author’s talk will uncover ‘Hidden History’ of Monmouth County

BRIELLE — Author, columnist and archival historian Rick Geffken is slated to discuss long-forgotten episodes in the history of Monmouth County during the general meeting of the Union Landing Historical Society [ULHS] to be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Curtis House on Union Lane.

Mr. Geffken has co-authored four books on North Jersey history. His latest release, “Hidden History of Monmouth County,” is a collection of stories and columns written by Mr. Geffken and his co-author, fellow historical columnist Muriel Smith, over the last decade. The book features expanded and edited versions of stories originally appearing elsewhere, as well as previously unpublished material.

