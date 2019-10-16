John F. Diessner

John F. Diessner, 75, of Brick, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

He was born in Passaic, and grew up in Clifton. He married his wife, Katherine [Yuhasz] in 1968, and moved to Brick in 1973. He was a veteran of the US Army and served from 1965 to 1967, which