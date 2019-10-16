Eugene P. Kirk, 88, of Point Pleasant, formerly of Metuchen, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 with his family at his side.
He was the son of the late Michael and Anna Seedner Kirk, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. After he married, he and his wife moved to Woodside, Queens
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)