Dorothy ‘Ditty’ Fritz

By
Star News Group Staff
-
16 views

Dorothy “Ditty” Fritz [Kaufmann], 76, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Ditty grew up in Rahway and has lived in Point Pleasant for forty-three years. She was a long time employee of Diane Turton, Realtors.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of over forty-nine years, James Fritz; parents