Celebrity chef filming at the Jersey Shore

MANASQUAN — Rumors have been flying around Manasquan that the celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is in town filming at the Blend on Main, 152 Main St.

It could not be confirmed that Ramsay is in Manasquan, however his “Hell on Wheels” truck appears to be in Squan Plaza along with four trucks from Galpin Studio Rentals Hollywood.

At the last borough council meeting on Monday, Oct. 7, the council granted the company, Famous Kitchens Filming, the use of the parking area in Squan Plaza, permitting the company to park there from Oct. 15 until Oct. 19.

Mayor Edward Donovan had said the application was “for a TV show where they’re going to do something at the Blend.”

Several other news outlets have reported that Ramsay was in Toms River earlier in the week, filming at Caneda’s White Rooster for his show, “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.”

