Veronica ‘Vera’ D. Joyce

Veronica “Vera” D. Joyce, [Fenty], 89, of Spring Lake, died peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Oct. 1, 2019 in Somers, New York.

Born in Bronx County, New York on January 21, 1930, Vera was the fifth child in a family that lost their father a month before her birth so she was