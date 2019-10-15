James Patrick O’Keefe

James Patrick O’Keefe, 54, of Huntington Beach, California, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. 

James worked in the music royalty business for ASCAP, headquartered in Nashville Tennessee. 

He was a 1988 graduate of Boston University where he played defensive end on the Terriers football team. James was raised in Hauppauge, Long Island