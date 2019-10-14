Robert Edward Petrie Jr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
48 views

Robert Edward Petrie Jr., 59, of Point Pleasant, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

Robert was born Aug. 31, 1960 in Straubing, Germany when he was adopted by his parents Kathryn and Robert Petrie. Robert was outgoing, generous and fun loving with his many friends and family and was given the