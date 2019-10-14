Edna M. McCrohan

By
Star News Group Staff
-
64 views

Edna M. McCrohan, 96, our sweet mother passed away, Sunday morning, Sept. 29 in Palm Coast, Florida. She was surrounded by her loving children, Mary, Patti and Peter.

Edna M. Morris was born to Mable and Rowland Morris in Aug. of 1923 in Manasquan, Edna attended the Manasquan public school system, graduatin