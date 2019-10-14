Andy John Zelenak

Andy John Zelenak, 68, of Spring Lake Heights, passed peacefully at his home “803,” on Oct. 11, 2019.

He was two days shy of 69. Our papa, lived a vivid, full life and was known for his generous heart, his steadfast opinions, his wealth of knowledge and inspiring work ethic. He spent time defending our