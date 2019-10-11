Wall at Brick Memorial; Manasquan at Donovan Catholic

Friday, October 11

Wall at Brick Memorial, 7 p.m.

Wall, coming off an upset of top ranked Mater Dei, will travel to face Brick Memorial. The Crimson Knights are now ranked number one in the Shore Conference and undefeated at 5-0, while the Mustangs come into the game with a record of 1-4.

Brick Memorial has been in every game despite its record with its last game a 28-14 loss to Middletown North.

Manasquan at Donovan Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Manasquan will go on the road on Friday against another tough opponent in Donovan Catholic. The Warriors are coming off their first win of the season with a 12-0 victory against Central Regional and go into the game with the Griffins with a record of 1-3.

Donovan Catholic is 5-0 this season, having outscored its opponents by a lopsided margin of 201-14. The Griffins are coming off a 35-0 win against Red Bank Regional.