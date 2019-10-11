Police chief says Ocean Avenue ride-share zone is working

SEA GIRT — Sea Girt Police Chief Kevin Davenport presented his yearly report on the borough’s highly controversial ride-share zone.

Chief Davenport said the zone has been highly effective this year preserving the “public safety” of residents and bar patrons alike.

The zone was created by the borough council in 2018, as a recommendation by Chief Davenport, to control traffic safety in the area surrounding The Parker House.

The chief also gave three options moving forward as recommendations to the council: extend the zone by four parking spots moving north on Ocean Avenue, keep the current location of the zone but add easier access to the boardwalk therefore routing patrons to walk along the boardwalk or removing the zone completely, which the chief did not recommend.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.