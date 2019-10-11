Point Boro third-graders learn rules of the road

POINT PLEASANT — Borough third-graders strapped on their helmets and mounted their wheels Tuesday as part of an initiative aimed at helping them gain hands on experience learning the rules of the road to help them become safer bicyclers.

The Point Pleasant Police Department and the Greater Mercer Transportation Management Association [TMA] hosted a Bike Rodeo for the third-grade students at Nellie F. Bennett and Ocean Road Elementary schools Oct. 8 as a way to reinforce basic skills and teach valuable safety information.

“A bike rodeo is a skills clinic for third-graders and basically here the idea is to get them on a bike and … we’re teaching hand signals and to look both ways,” Jerry Foster, of Greater Mercer TMA, said.

“The police organized this with the schools. Chief [Richard] Larsen has been trying to get this going forever and we have been working with them on the Street Smart Campaign, Safe Route to School, so this is the first year we have tried it during school time with all the third graders and we are really excited about it.”