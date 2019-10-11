MHS drama to present ‘Dracula’ on Halloween weekend

MANASQUAN — Manasquan High School [MHS] drama will present Steven Dietz’s, “Dracula,” this Halloween.

The show, directed by MHS theater director Lee N. Weisert and assisted by Teri Trumpbour, will open Thursday, Oct. 31 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 2. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

“There will be no place to hide in the Jack Nicholson Theatre this Halloween,” Mr. Weisert said.

“This is not a trick or treat version of Bram Stoker’s chilling novel about Dracula, but if you are looking for an honest-to-goodness thriller, one which will make your neck hairs stand straight up, then this is for you,” he added.

Senior Alex Kave will play the role of Dracula alongside Sophie Creed as Lucy, Brooke Stark as Mina, Alex Quinn as Renfield, Matt Dellegrippo as Dr. Abraham Van Helsing, John Marucci as Dr. Seward and Jack Gray as Jonathan Harker.

This Steven Dietz version of “Dracula” also contains a number of other characters, each adding more layers of intrigue to his script, according to Mr. Weisert.

“Many highly technical special effects, lighting and six channels of chilling sounds add to the evening fare,” Mr. Weisert said.

The stage manager is senior Erin McBride assisted by Olive Morrow and the technical manager is senior Hannah Haberstick.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. For reservations please call 732-223-8330.

