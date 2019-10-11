Educational partnership teaches students about the environment

POINT PLEASANT BEACH— St. Peter School [SPS] and Jenkinson’s Aquarium are halfway through their six-week educational partnership that gives the school’s third and seventh-graders a chance to learn outside of the classroom, and maybe even adopt a penguin.

For 45 minutes on Thursdays and Fridays, specialists from various departments at Jenkinson’s Aquarium impart their environmental and marine knowledge upon the Catholic school’s third and seventh-graders.

With young environmental activists like Greta Thunberg providing a platform for other young activists to voice their opinions, the partnership comes at a time when the conversation surrounding climate change includes members of every generation.

“These programs are designed to explore habitats, raise awareness about conditions of habitats, address the causes of these conditions, and encourage behavior changes to make a positive global impact,” said Tracey Korbin, St. Peter School’s principal.

“Over the summer, I worked on creating an educational partnership with Jenkinson’s Aquarium, and they were extremely excited to put together a program with us. The idea was to be able to offer special off-campus programs that would provide innovative and enriching learning opportunities for our students. Jenkinson’s Aquarium is such a wonderful resource, and it’s only a few blocks away, so what better community partner could there be?”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.