Celebrating the roots of an American pastime

Russ McIver is a historian first and a baseball player second.

Mr. McIver mixes the two with his “Vintage Baseball and the Jersey Shore” presentation, which he recently brought to the Brick Town- ship Library on Thursday, Oct. 10.

There’s a rich history of baseball at the Jersey Shore dating back all the way to the 19th century.

It is the goal of Mr. McIver, who grew up in Point Borough and currently lives in Ocean Township, to share those stories.

“The history of baseball fits into a lot of historical interpretations and descrip- tions of the way the United States developed in the mid- to late-19th century, into the 20th century and even to- day,” Mr. McIver said. “I use the sport to talk about not only the origin of baseball, but the way things were and why things are the way they are now.”

Mr. McIver enjoys a good story. It’s what draws him into history and his passion for vintage baseball. His life revolves around the two as he is a volunteer at the Historic Village of Allaire and the founder of the Monmouth Furnace Base Ball Club, a vintage baseball travel team.

