Spring Lake Heights Recreation debuts new programs

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The borough’s recreation department has added two new events to its list of programs, according to Recreation Director Erik Nieciewski.

The recreation department will hold its first-annual Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Joseph E. Robertson Park [rain date Oct. 27]. Registrants may sign up for free using CommunityPass at SpringLakeHts.com. The first 40 registrants will receive a parking space for their decorated vehicle. A prize will be awarded to the “best decorated” car.

Mr. Nieciewski also discussed the department’s new weekly program designed for seniors in the community, Chair Yoga. It is the first of several programs being developed for Spring Lake Heights seniors, according to Mr. Nieciewski.

