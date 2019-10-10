Run with Veronica organizers express gratitude for support

SPRING LAKE — Organizers and board members of the borough’s Run with Veronica 5K and one-mile fun attended the borough council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8, all to thank participants and honor members of the borough who have supported their cause.

Run with Veronica is an annual summer run held for the last two years to raise money for children who are battling cancer and illness.

The group honored members of the borough council, Spring Lake First Aid, Spring Lake Fire Co. No. 1 and Spring Lake Goodwill Fire Co. No. 2 for their dedication to Run with Veronica these past two years.

Veronica Szenzenstein proposed the idea to organize the race after she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, in February of 2018. Jacqueline Szenzenstein and her husband, Glen, along with their friend, Al Ponenti, helped to make the run a reality.

“The first time I was diagnosed we were shocked at what we were seeing in the hospital,” said Veronica. “It was just devastating to see so many kids sick and we really wanted to do something.”

They were inspired to start a run after Veronica’s interest in running.

