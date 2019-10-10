Festivals planned for Intracoastal Tug of War Saturday

The second annual Manasquan Inlet Intracoastal Tug on Saturday will be bookended by festivals on both sides of the water, with live music, craft and food vendors and children’s activities from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

From noon until 2:30 p.m., participants from 22 teams will pull the 1,200-foot-long rope spanning the Manasquan River Inlet, in the hopes of gaining a victory for their side. But there will be much more for visitors to enjoy on both sides of the Inlet.

MANASQUAN

Food vendors at the Manasquan side of the event will include: Joe Leone’s, Squanathon, Squan Tavern, Ray’s Cafe, Hoffman’s Ice Cream, Jersey Shore BBQ, Rejuicination and Shore Fresh Seafood.

The Manasquan Elks will sponsor the beer garden, serving Miller Lites and Miller High Life beers, as well as red and white wines to attendees who are 21 and over.

Craft and business vendors will include: The Salty Whale, Atlantic Physical Therapy, Monmouth County Tourism, Soar Physical Therapy, NJ Sharing Network, Manasquan Woman’s Club, Manasquan Elementary School eighth grade dance, Samvincible, Sea Glass Jewelry, Squan Apparel, The Yellow Daisy, Apple Slice, JMVC Designs, Scentsy, Grace Kelly Dance Studio, Mad Dog Athletics, Paparazzi, Ocean is Female and Huntington Learning Center.

Following the festival at the inlet there will be an after-party held at The Salty Whale, 390 East Main St., where trophies will be awarded to any Manasquan teams who win their heats.

The after-party will also feature $2.50 Miller Lites as well as mixed drink and food specials.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH

Point Pleasant Beach’s festival will take place in the Inlet municipal parking lot, according to the chamber executive director, and will feature a plethora of local craft vendors and food options for people to enjoy. There will be bleachers set up at the end of Ocean Avenue, so people can watch and cheer on tug participants from the sidelines.

Starting at 11 a.m., there will be 10 local craft vendors and five food vendors set up for event goers. Children of all ages can enjoy free balloon art, cotton candy and face painting, while the adults can take a break from cheering on their favorite tug-of-war team to grab a drink at the visiting beer truck.

Craft and business vendors include: Vintage Van Gogh, Kate Booth Photography, Angry Fish Gallery, Artsy Jackie, Anna Kozack, John Bernyk, Apple Slice, Point Pleasant Beach Parent Teacher Organization [PTO], the Point Pleasant Beach Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, and New Jersey Sharing Network.

Food vendors will include Joe Leone’s, B2 Bistro + Bar, Raw Poke, Point Lobster Company and Ralph’s Italian Ice tents on the Point Pleasant Beach side to refuel or cool down.

The official Point Pleasant Beach after-party spot is Duke’s Tavern and Tap, which will offer $2 Miller Lite Drafts and a live DJ starting around 4:30 p.m. According to the Manasquan Inlet Intracoastal Tug website, both Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach afterparties are open to the public, fans, participants and their friends and family.

