Diabetes foes walk to make Type 1, ‘Type None’

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — More than 1,000 participants and 150 teams traversed the scenic boardwalk area on Sunday in an effort to help create a world without Type 1 diabetes.

JDRF, a Type 1 diabetes research organization, hosted the annual JDRF One Walk on Oct. 6 with participants of all ages, as well as many furry friends, walking the 2.5 mile route along the Avon and Bradley Beach boardwalks to raise awareness and funds for research in support of those affected by the disease.

“This is my 20th walk this year and it means a lot for all of the supporters to be here,” Christine Kenny, captain of “Christine’s Crusaders,” said.

“Each year means a year closer to a cure and that is my attitude toward it. I have seen it grow. I have seen it change. I have seen how people’s attitudes toward diabetes are different. People seem more aware now;. People seem more in tune with what is happening.

“The research and the treatment have improved tremendously. When I was little, we had to mix insulins. Today, I rarely have to test because of Dexcom, but I still do injections because I personally like the pump, but it has improved so much and that just means we are that much closer to a cure.”

