Classroom trailers at Central Elementary to be scrapped

WALL TOWNSHIP — The board of education has decided to get rid of the shuttered classroom trailers at the Central Elementary School.

At a workshop meeting on Oct. 8, the board directed district Business Administrator Brian Smyth to prepare a resolution to seek bids for removing the trailers and restoring the site.

“Let’s get them out of here, move on and put this whole episode behind us,” board member Joseph A. Hall Jr. said.

The classes that had been held in the trailer were relocated to the main building after a repair project over the summer uncovered rotting floor joists and insect infestation.

The district architect recommended removing the trailers and restoring the site as the most viable and cost-effective option, at a cost of $69,000.

The board on Tuesday rejected the idea of repairing the trailers and reusing them as office space, or for a new district transportation building.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.