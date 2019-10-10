Bamboo ban approved by borough council

LAKE COMO — The borough council voted to prohibit the planting of running bamboo during the Tuesday, Oct. 1, meeting.

After holding a second reading and public comment session council members voted to no longer allow the planting of running bamboo. No members of the public spoke during public comment. This ordinance will become effective 30 days after Tuesday’s council meeting.

The ordinance states that any existing running bamboo may not be replanted or replaced after any of the existing bamboo has died or been removed.

Running bamboo is defined in the ordinance as any running woody grass from the genera of bamboo including, but not limited to, bambusa, phyllostachys and pseudosasa, as well as common bamboo, golden bamboo and arrow bamboo.

