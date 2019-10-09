Karen A. Shade Wardell

Karen A. Shade Wardell, 77, of Brick, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

She was born in Belleville to the late Richard and Edith Shade and has lived in Brick since 1960.

Karen was a beloved wife and a loving mother and grandmother. Her favorite hobbies were reading, collecting knick-knacks and going shopping