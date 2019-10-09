Christopher Joseph Enright

Christopher Joseph Enright, 35, of New York, New York, formerly of Jersey City and Lavallette, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. 

Christopher was born in Secaucus and grew up in Jersey City and Lavallette. He graduated from Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Bayonne, and Toms River East High School. He moved