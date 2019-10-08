Thomas Joseph Burke

Thomas Joseph Burke [Joe] 91, of Good Shepherd Village, Endwell, New York formerly of Avon-By-The-Sea and Spring Lake, passed away one day after his birthday on Sept. 24, 2019.

He was born in Newark. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas Patrick and Christine Fitzgibbon Burke; his sister, Marie Burke; brother, Robert Burke