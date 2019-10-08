Betyann Schmutz Etzel

Betyann Etzel, 90, of Bay Head, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2019

Born March 1929, she was outgoing, generous, energetic and fun-loving, Bety can be described as a free spirit and true original who made friends everywhere she went.

Bety grew up in Belleville, but spent her girlhood summers with her family