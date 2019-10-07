John P. Olesen

Star News Group Staff
John P. Olesen, 74, of Spring Lake, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 unexpectedly at his home.

John was born to Virginia and Niels Ralph “Ole” Olesen. John was born, raised and grew up in Spring Lake Heights. Later moving to Spring Lake. John was proud to be co-owner of Viking Fire Equipment with