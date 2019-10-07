Brian Grant Eble

Reverend Brian Grant Eble, 72, of Brick, passed away at Care One in Wall Township on Oct. 4, 2019 after an extended illness.

Brian was born in Camden, on June 3, 1947.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Virginia [Dare] Eble and his first wife, Judith [Kaplan] in 2003.

He is survived by his