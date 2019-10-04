Wall at Mater Dei; Manasquan hosts Central

Saturday, Oct. 5

Wall @ Mater Dei, 1 p.m.

The Wall football team heads to Mater Dei this Saturday at 1 p.m. for the Shore Conference’s top matchup of the season.

Wall comes into the game with a record of 4-0 and is outscoring opponents by over 70 points in 2019.

Meanwhile, Mater Dei is also unbeaten at 4-0 and has the best point differential of any ranked team in the conference.

The winner of Saturday’s game will be able to claim itself as the top team in the Shore.

Manasquan vs. Central Regional, 2 p.m.

The Manasquan football team will look to win its first game of the season on Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field where Central Regional comes to town.

The Warriors have been in all three of their games this season but have yet to get over the winning hump.

Central provides an opportunity for the Warriors to break their three-game losing streak.

Check back on Saturday for updates on both contests.