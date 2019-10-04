Panther values shine at Nellie F. Bennett

POINT PLEASANT — The sounds of cheering and stomping feet echoed throughout the halls of Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School as students, staff and administration kicked off another year of the school’s character education program with a high-energy pep rally aimed at fostering a positive school atmosphere.

On Friday, Sept. 27, to the sound of a resounding “Hoo-Rah,” all grade levels came together in the school gymnasium to help master of ceremonies Greg Akins, physical education teacher, officially usher in a new year of the Star Program, which aims to promote school spirit and recognize and reward students who engage in positive behavior.

Framed around the six pillars of character — trustworthiness, caring, respectfulness, fairness, responsibility and citizenship, the program engages students to demonstrate these traits on a daily basis in addition to showcasing good sportsmanship and school pride.

“Boys and girls we are here to kick off our Star Program and this year if you noticed the sign [‘Throw kindness around like confetti’] … this year we’re creating kindness by throwing it around,” Coach Akins said.

