Memorial falls to Middletown North, Boro faces Monmouth

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

Middletown North 28 Brick Memorial 14

An early back-and-forth affair turned into a two-touchdown loss for Brick Memorial with Middletown North scoring a touchdown at the conclusion of the second and third quarters.

The Mustangs hung in the game early, going stride-for-stride with the Lions thanks to the offensive play of Ahki Barksdale. Trailing 7-0, Barksdale turned a 4th-and-10 gamble to a 30-yard touchdown play to tie the game in the beginning minutes of the second quarter. He also broke away for a 67-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14 in the closing minutes of the first half.

The Lions, however, took advantage of Mustang penalties scoring with 11 seconds left in the first half after a dead ball foul moved the line of scrimmage to the Memorial 10 and then scored on their opening drive of the second half.

With the loss, the Mustangs move to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the Constitution play.