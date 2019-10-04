Chowdering down at Soups of the Shore

LAVALLETTE — The summer season didn’t end on Labor Day in this beach town, as scores of people in shorts and sandals came out on Sunday afternoon to sample Soups of the Shore.

“We came down just for this,” said Peter Dunn, as he tried a chowder. He and his wife, Arlene, live in West Orange and have a summer home in Lavallette.

“We just got here and the soups are very tasty! We are really enjoying this,” Arlene Dunn said.

The event was held under sunny skies in the parking lot of the Lavallette First Aid Squad off Bay Boulevard. There, 11 local eateries set up booths where chefs dished up samples of their signature soups, chilis or chowders. For $10, visitors could try each one and then vote for their favorite on paper ballots handed out. The event also featured craft vendors and live, island-style music by Uke & Drum.

The delightful, 70-degree weather helped make for a good turnout, said Rebecca Malloy, president of the Lavallette Business Association [LBA], which sponsored the event. “The purpose of Soups of the Shore is so that people know Lavallette businesses are open year round, and so we can enjoy some offseason revenue,” she said.

