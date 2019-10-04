Brick woman is charged in stabbing death

TOMS RIVER — The Brick Township woman charged in the fatal stabbing of her fiance made an emotional first court appearance Friday morning for a detention hearing that was adjourned until next Friday.

Emotions ran high at the arraignment of Ciara Williams, 27, charged in the murder of Dennis Power, as more than a dozen of Mr. Power’s family members attended the hearing, many wearing t-shirts reading “Great Heart.” Ms. Williams broke down upon seeing them enter the courtroom.

Ms. Williams told Judge Wendel E. Daniels that she understood the charges against her. Her lawyer, Terrence Turnbach, requested the adjournment which was granted.

Ms. Williams, 27, turned herself in to Brick Township Police Monday night and is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a[1]; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C: 39-4d; and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d.

Her lawyer, Alton D. Kenney, of Starkey Kelley, Kenneally, Cunningham and Turnbach in Toms River, said that Ms. Williams’ injuries are the result of an altercation with Mr. Power, and that she was acting in self defense.

A photo of Ms. Williams taken at the Ocean County Jail, shows her with what appears to be a bruised right eye.

“Our defense going forward will be self defense,” Mr. Kenney told The Ocean Star on Thursday. “It is my understanding that there are prior temporary restraining orders in this case.”

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ms. Williams drove Mr. Power to Ocean Medical Center in Brick on Sept. 29 and left the scene before Brick police arrived in response to a call from Ocean Medical Center reporting a victim had been left in a vehicle with a stab wound in his chest.

“Hospital staff responded to the vehicle and found Mr. Power, unconscious but breathing inside of the vehicle,” according to the prosecutor’s office. “Power was rushed inside the facility and lifesaving efforts were attempted, but they were not able to save Mr. Power’s life.”

Additionally, on Monday, a man was arrested in Brick Township for tampering with evidence in the case.

Ramelo Adonis, 37, of Brick Township, was charged with Hindering Apprehension in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-3a[3]. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, “it was determined by detectives that Adonis assisted Ciara Williams in destroying and removing evidence from the crime scene.”

