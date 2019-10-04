Brick Elks honor fallen heroes with luminary ceremony



BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Elks Lodge #2151 hosted a somber ceremony outside the lodge Sunday evening to remember those who have lost their lives in defense of the nation in observance of Gold Star Mothers and Families Day.

The ceremony featured luminaries, paper bags illuminated with a small light. Each bag featured a gold star and the name of a local fallen hero dating all the way back to the Civil War. The bags were lighted and displayed along the lodge driveway on Hooper Avenue.

According to the U.S. Army website, Gold Star Day is designated as a day for honoring families whose sons or daughters died in the line of duty. The name references “The single gold star on service flags displayed in the windows of homes that have lost a child to war.”

“Everybody thought it was phenomenal and very appreciative in honoring the fallen heroes,” said Roxanne Zygmund, who organized the event for the Elks.

