Boy Scouts of America [BSA] Troop 6 celebrates 90 years

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — This year marks 90 years that Boy Scouts of America [BSA] Troop 6 has been meeting in Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church. Since 1929, the church has been the troop’s charter organization, providing a space for boy scouts — and now girl scouts — to foster and instill the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

While troop members may have taken different paths over the years, dedication to their oath and the memorable experiences they shared as scouts brought them back to Point Pleasant Presybyterian on Sunday, Sept. 29, for the troop’s 90th anniversary celebration.

Jim McGuire is the current scoutmaster for Troop 6, and has been for the past 20 years. According to him, every year Troop 6 produces at least six Eagle Scouts, which is the highest rank a member of the BSA can achieve.

He became Troop 6’s scoutmaster in 1992 when his son, Jamie, joined the troop, taking over when Scoutmaster John Deter retired. Even though Jamie aged out of Troop 6, which takes students ages 11 to 17, Mr. McGuire stayed because it was, “Just a lot of fun to help kids grow up and become good citizens and teach them the values of the scouting program.”

