Mayor’s Ball hailed as a ‘sweeping’ success

BELMAR — The 2019 Mayor’s Ball last week highlighted two Belmar residents, one who will be representing the state in the Miss America pageant and another who is a lifelong volunteer.

Bruce Blattner, a 50-year member of the Belmar First Aid Squad, was given the title Citizen of the Year and Jade Glab, the Belmar native who won the Miss New Jersey crown was this year’s honoree. Both were at the center of Mayor Mark Walsifer’s first Mayor’s Ball, which was held on Friday, Sept. 27 at The Waterview Pavilion, on Route 35.

The most surprising moment of the night was when the mayor and several borough employees presented two brooms spray painted gold to Mr. Blattner, who serves as a gate attendant during the summer months and has acquired a reputation for carrying around a broom to sweep up his area of the boardwalk.

“What he is getting right now is so appropriate if you have ever seen Bruce on the boardwalk in the summertime,” the mayor said as employees from borough hall brought out the brooms. “He never goes without his broom, he wears out five of them in the summer.”

Mr. Blattner, who is also a member of the borough’s fire department, water rescue team, EMS council and Belmar Public Library Committee, said that the award was an honor.

“It’s an honor, it’s a great honor that I will also cherish and never forget,” Mr. Blattner, a lifelong Belmar resident, said.

This year’s honoree of the year award went to Ms. Glab, who earlier this year won the Miss New Jersey Beauty Pageant in Atlantic City.

