Manasquan reports record-breaking beach season

MANASQUAN — The borough achieved a record-breaking beach revenue total for the 2019 summer season, topping the $2 million mark by collecting $87,636 more than during the 2018 beach season.

This year’s beach revenue totalled $2,071,561, compared to $1,983,925 in 2018, according to Erik Ertle, Manasquan Beach and Recreation superintendent.

“Overall we had a fantastic summer,” he said. “We did introduce Community Pass this year for the online purchasing of badges and it worked out fantastic.”

“The beach department upgraded quite a bit of equipment and will look to do the same in 2020,” Mr. Ertle said. “We’re reinvesting into our equipment and we’re trying to add some additional upgrades for our visitors in particular.”

One of the upgrades for this summer were extended beach mats to make it easier to walk further down the beach. Mr. Ertle said a possible upgrade for next year would be the addition of water fountains with bottle-filling stations to reduce the amount of plastic on the beach.

“We [also] incorporated a good amount of training for all of our staff so we can better serve all those who visit the beach to include sand- collapse training, missing-persons training and jetty-extrication training,” Mr. Ertle said.

