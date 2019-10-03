Hundreds turn out to enjoy Lake Como Day 2019

LAKE COMO — The 24th annual Lake Como Day was held Saturday, Sept. 28, and drew a turnout of around 800 attendees.

Hawley Scull, councilwoman and liaison for the Lake Como Day Committee, thanked everyone who made Lake Como Day possible at the Tuesday, Oct. 1, Borough of Lake Como Council meeting.

Lake Como Day Chairperson Frankie Jones said, “A huge thank you to all that volunteered, our sponsors, Lake Como Public Works, Belmar Police Department, Belmar Fire Department, Lake Como Tourism Committee, vendors and the Borough of Lake Como administration team who volunteered.”

Ms. Scull said, “My favorite part of Lake Como Day is seeing all of the kids having such a fun time. The kids really enjoy the day year after year.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.