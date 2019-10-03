Catholic Daughters Gift Auction to be held Oct. 25

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Saint Elizabeth #1486 will hold their annual Gift Auction on Saturday, Oct. 25.

The auction, featuring prizes from local businesses, will be held at the Ascension Worship Site, 501 Brinley Ave., Bradley Beach. Doors to the event will open at 6:30 p.m.

“Catholic Daughters provides an opportunity for Catholic women to enjoy fellowship and support many worthwhile charities and organizations in the local communities and the Americas,” according to the group’s website.

Court Saint Elizabeth #1486 is a part of the Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta, which is made up of The Church of Saint Elizabeth of Hungary, 424 Lincoln Ave., Avon, and the Ascension site.

“We raise money so that we can give it away to charity,” Regent of the Catholic Daughters, Betty Ryan, said. “We don’t keep [money] for ourselves at all, everything we make we give away.”

