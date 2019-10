We have your guide to eating and dining in Monmouth and Ocean counties in our Fall 2019 Best Bites Issue. Don’t miss out on this food frenzied issue that is mouthwateringly good. Flip to page 14 in our e-edition, but be prepared because these Best Bites photos will cause hunger. Run don’t walk to grab our Best Bites issue because you’ll want to read it while it’s still piping hot.