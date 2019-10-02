James E. Van Demark

James E. Van Demark, 60, of Point Pleasant, died Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.
 
Jimmy was born in Point Pleasant and lived his whole life there. He retired after 43 years of service as store manager for Acme in Manasquan. He was a life member of Fire station No