BloodShed Farms Fear Fest

2919 Route 206, Columbus, 609-251-6707, bloodshedfarmsfearfest.com

The home of terrifying attractions: Hellsgate Asylum – mental institution modeled after the 1950s; Trail of Terror – a 1/2 mile corn trail walk; Clown-o-Phobia; The Last Ride haunted hayride; The Blood Shed; and The Camper Escape Room.

Brighton Asylum

2 Brighton Ave., Passaic, 201-716-2827, brightonasylum.com

New Jersey’s legendary Brighton Asylum is the state’s scariest haunted house destination. Interactive haunted houses with multiple attractions. The Bleeding Grounds – journey through the staff quarters of the asylum. Slasher Thursdays – special haunted house event offered on Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31. Blackout Night – on Nov. 2 experience Brighton Asylum, The Tunnel and The Bleeding Grounds in near darkness. PORT9L is an all-new attraction for 2019 where you will start your journey at Brighton Asylum’s “research and development” center, where you and your friends will be subjected to a series of “testing” procedures by Brighton’s own research team. Your “readiness” to proceed further into the asylum will be thoroughly tested in this fully immersive, interactive pre-show experience. All new add-on attractions include The Twitching Hour: a paranormal experience, The Hack Shack, Fear Pressure and FractVRe.

Brookdale Haunted Theater

765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 732-224-2411

Brookdale Performing Arts Center presents Haunted Theater, which is built and run by more than 100 Brookdale students, staff, faculty, alumni and community members. The Haunted Theater features themed mazes, pitch-black zones and special effects. Aftermath – a 20-minute walk through a maze haunted by creatures and more was added in 2018.

C. Casola Farms Haunted Attractions

131 Route 79 South, Marlboro, 732-946-8885, hauntedcasola.com

Featuring five terrifying attractions: Haunted Hayride of Terror, 3-D Haunted Barn, The Haunted Wooded Trail, The Living Maze and Marlboro Zombie Breakout, all in one location.

Camden County 4-H Haunted Walk

508 Lakeland Road, Blackwood, camdencounty.com/event

Experience a family friendly haunted walk through Lakeland on Oct. 19.

Cornfield of Terror

723 W. Herschel St., Egg Harbor City, 609-593-6180, cornfieldofterror.com

Walk the dark cornfield’s path as the demented creatures of the Cornfield of Terror haunt you down.

Corrado’s Hayride of Horrors & Haunted House

671 Mt. Bethel Road, Hackettstown, 973-942-4448 or 908-637-4644, hayrideofhorrors.com

A 45-minute hayride through the woods will include a cemetery of the walking dead and a snack with wicked witches. Other attractions include a haunted house, haunted corn maze and Zombie Paintball.

Dracula’s Domain

569 Monmouth Road, Jackson, 732-928-0393, draculasdomain.net

Haunted hayride that runs continuously through 66 haunted acres deep in the bowels of the Pine Barrens followed by a walk through the Psycho Path as well as The Dead End Corn Maze.

Farm of Horrors at Schaefer Farms

1051 Route 523, Flemington, 908-782-2705, farmofhorrors.com

Four horrifying attractions: Hayride of Horror, Trail of Terror, Massacre Maize and Carnevil of Chaos.

Fear in the Forest 2019: Oct. 18 & 19

182 City Line Road, Pemberton, fearintheforest.weebly.com

Stay with your group as you make your way along trails that lead through hundreds of trees and real swamps. If you survive the walk through, stick around at the Cabin for music and food.

Field of Terror Haunted House & Hayride

831 Windsor Perrineville Road, East Windsor, 609-758-7817, fieldofterror.com

Home to New Jersey’s largest haunted attraction farm, over 120 acres of preserved farmland give way to the Creepy Carnival Paintball Ride, Haunted Hayride to Terror Town, Killer Kornfield, and two walk-through attractions, The Unknown Barn and Timmery Manor.

Haunted Allaire! Haunted Hayrides & Village

The Historic Village at Allaire, 4263 Atlantic Ave., Wall Township, 732-919-3500, allairevillage.org

Haunted Hayride and Haunted Village in which you can visit with legendary spirits, ghosts, ghouls and monsters on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26.

Haunted Orchards at Demarest Farm

244 Wierimus Road, Hillsdale, 201-666-0472, hauntedorchardsfarm.com

After 133 years, the evil spirits of Demarest Farm have awakened. Experience the haunted farm featuring a spooky hayride and a bone chilling series of haunted adventures where you will be transported deep into the orchard to visit the Forgotten Graveyard nestled within the apple trees with ghouls, ghosts and all kinds of scary creatures.

13th Hour Haunted House

105 West Dewey Ave., Wharton, 862-244-4454, 13thhour.com

13th Hour Haunted House includes three haunts and features two floors of heart-stopping entertainment: The House of Nightmares, The Attic and Dark Side Haunted House. Dark Side Haunted House is in complete darkness with participants navigate their way through the dark hallways of the sinister farmhouse. What waits ahead?

House Of Horrors Presents ‘New Jersey – Face Your Nightmares’

645 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, 732-398-5261, houseofhorrorsnj.com

Newly redesigned Haunted House featuring “Face Your Nightmares” and Haunted Hayride Tractor.

Jefferson Township Haunted House

81 Weldon Road, Lake Hopatcong, 973-663-8404

Annual community-run Halloween event that began in 1988 returns for another scary season.

Night of Horror at V&V Adventure Farm

1339 Old Indian Mills Road, Shamong, 609-801-2495, vvadventurefarm.com

Night of Horror’s four nighttime attractions include: The Jersey Devil Haunt – walk-through trail with 10-foot corn stalks; Zombie Invasion Shootout Hayride for the haunt seekers; and a Flashlight Corn Maze and Hayride, S’mores and more for the non-haunt seekers.

Night Of Terror at Creamy Acres

448 Lincoln Mill Road, Mullica Hill, 856-223-1669, nightofterror.com

Six terrifying haunted attractions: The Harvest, Slaughter Cave, Dark Dreams, Haunted Corn Field Maze, Ride of Terror haunted hayride and a Haunted Paintball Ride.

Nightmare At Gravity Hill – Cicconi Farms

1005 Farmingdale Road, Jackson, 732-703-4198, nightmareatgravityhill.com

The abandoned ghost town of Gravity Hill features over five acres with 35 minutes of spine-chilling walkable haunted trails and creepy themes and adventures.

Oasis Island of Terror – The Destination to Fear

3 Circle Drive, Robbinsville, 609-259-7300, oasisislandofterror.com

The Woods Have Eyes haunted trail is over one mile long and offers a unique haunt experience designed to heighten your inner fears and senses. Other haunting attractions include Blackout: Terror Waits in the Darkness and the Sawmill Escape Room.

Scare Farm at Norz Hill Farm

120 South Branch Road, Hillsborough, 908-371-COWS, scarefarm.com

Three terrifying attractions: Creepy Hollow and Paranoia are both walk-through haunted corn trails and The Slay Ride, a haunted hayride.

Scary Rotten Farms

151 Brick Blvd., Brick Township, 732-477-0606, scaryrottenfarms.com

Scary Rotten Farms features three terrifying haunts, Sinister Sneed’s Chaotic Carnival of Chaos, Blackened: The Plague and Twisted Tales.

The Dark Carnival

Blackbeard’s Grave, 136 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville, 732-599-5147, darkcarnivalhauntedhouse.com

The Dark Carnival circus-themed haunted attraction housed in a 7,000 square-foot octagonal arena where guests travel through over 1,500 feet of swirling maze, The Meat Grinder as you enter the frozen lair of the Pig Man; Night Terrors where you travel through darkened hallways without the sense of sight; and The Sanitarium where you will see if you have what it takes to survive when medicine can no longer control the sickness.



Haunted Red Mill

56 Main St., Clinton, 908-735-4101, hauntedredmill.org

The Mill is transformed into three stories of twists and turns in which you will never know what kinds of ghouls and zombies you’ll encounter with your next step. The 29th Annual Haunted Red Mill features 10 acres of fright, including The Labyrinth, a journey on the Terror Trail and a hayride all while facing the Creatures of the Night. Last but not least, enter the Haunted Red Mill and all of its spooky corridors. All the scares will take place on Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26.