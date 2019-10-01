Woman charged in stabbing death of Brick man

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio announced the arrest of Ciara Williams, 27, of Brick Township. Ms. Williams has been charged with the murder of Dennis Power, 35, on Sept. 29.

On Sunday, Brick Township Police were called to Ocean Medical Center in Brick in regard to a male victim with an apparent stab wound in his chest.

Police were able to ascertain that Mr. Power had been driven to the hospital by a female who left the scene before police arrived. Hospital staff responded to the vehicle and found Mr. Power inside the vehicle, unconscious but breathing. The victim was rushed inside and lifesaving efforts were attempted, but they were not able to save his life.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation revealed the person who had driven Mr. Power to the hospital was his fiancé Ciara Williams. An extensive search for Ms. Williams was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department.

“We believe, through our investigation, that Ms. Williams stabbed Mr. Power in the chest during an argument at the residence. She then drove him to the hospital and returned to the residence,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated.

Ms. Williams surrendered herself with her attorney present on Monday evening, Sept, 30, at the Prosecutor’s Office. She was processed at Brick Township Police Headquarters and is currently lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The press and public are reminded that all defendants are innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

