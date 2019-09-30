Winifred Ann Jacobus

Winifred Ann [Andreasen] Jacobus, 83, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, after a long, beautiful life.

Winnie was a registered nurse and worked for Point Pleasant and Brick Hospitals before retiring in 2001. From 1983 to 2000 she co-owned the Norwood Inn, Avon-By-The-Sea, with dear friends