Stewart R. Paynter

By
Star News Group Staff
-
35 views

Stewart R. Paynter, 88, of Wall Township, succumbed to cancer on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at home. 

He graduated from Westfield High School and served in the National Guard before embarking on a career that spawned 40-plus years at AT&T Bell Labs. Many lifelong friendships including but by no means limited