Michael McKeever

Michael McKeever, 52, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away on Thursday Aug. 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. 

Born in Jersey City, he grew up and resided in Manasquan before moving to Little Egg Harbor in 1999. He was a gentle giant with a quick wit and a big heart.

Mike was