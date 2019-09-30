Elizabeth Ann Saklas [Mechler]

By
Star News Group Staff
-
39 views

Elizabeth Ann Saklas [Mechler], 74, of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. 

Betty never met a stranger…they were only friends that she had yet to spend some time with.

She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Gail. She leaves behind her loving husband