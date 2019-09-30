Donald G. McIntyre

Donald G. McIntyre, 89, of Brick passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Willow Springs Rehabilitation in Brick.

Mr. McIntyre retired in 1985 as a foreman at NJ Bell in Red Bank after 31 years of service. He proudly served his country in the US Army stateside from 1951 to 1953. He was a member