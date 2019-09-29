Investigation underway into fatal stabbing in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — An investigation is underway into a homicide that occurred early Sunday afternoon at the Brick Gardens apartment complex.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio announced that a joint investigation had begun of a stabbing that occurred at the complex on Chambers Bridge Road.

According to officials, a male victim was dropped off at Ocean Medical Center with a stab wound and the victim subsequently died as a result of the stab wound.

“OCPO [Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office] Major Crimes and Brick PD are currently investigating several leads and attempting to interview family members and witnesses,” according to a post on the OCPO website.

“There is no danger to the public,” according to the post. “This is an active investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.”

