Allenwood Elementary ‘Dragons’ celebrate new playground

WALL TOWNSHIP — Allenwood Elementary School students, wearing mascot “Green Dragon” T-shirts, gathered in the schoolyard on Friday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the school’s newly installed playground equipment, donated by the Parent Teacher Group [PTG].

Second-grader Cameron Falco read aloud a statement on behalf of the students: “The Allenwood Dragons would like to thank the PTG for this awesome playground! We love playing on it!”

Then, the green ribbon was cut by fourth-grader Logan Wells and kindergartner Bryce Nitche, to loud cheering from the nearly 400 students.

Principal Erin O’Connell also spoke to the children: “Over time, the PTG has raised so much money. It doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a really long time to raise as much money as it took to build this playground. Before you are a bunch of moms who spent a lot of time fundraising, and so we’d like to thank them for all their work.”

The new play equipment is handicapped-accessible and includes a glider that can accommodate children in wheelchairs.

“We are so excited about the new playground. The kids love it. Every day, they are excited to discover new elements, especially the rolly slide,” said Kristin Coman, who co-chaired the PTG playground committee, together with Megan McCay.

